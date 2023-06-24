KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One man was killed and another was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.

Just before 3 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to the area of Krom Avenue and E. Clay Street after receiving reports of shots fired.

Responding officers found Kenneth Lee Woodard Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of W. Prouty Street and Union Street. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

KDPS said a 29-year-old Kalamazoo man was treated at the hospital for injuries from the shooting that are not considered life-threatening. It’s unclear where he was found.

Several casings were found at the scene.

No one has been arrested, KDPS said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The shooting remains under investigation.