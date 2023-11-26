PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and another was hurt in a Sunday morning crash in Portage.

Around 7 a.m., officers with the Portage Department of Public Safety were sent to the area of Sprinkle Road and E Centre Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. While on the way, dispatch was told that one of the vehicles was on fire and the driver was still inside.

Fire crews responded and extinguished the flames and tried to resuscitate the driver, an 18-year-old man from Scotts. The department of public safety said that the driver was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 25-year-old Kalamazoo man, was taken to the hospital with injuries. The department of public safety said that his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers learned that both vehicles were traveling northbound on Sprinkle Road when one of the vehicles rear-ended the other. Both vehicles then crashed into a utility pole.

Sprinkle Road was closed while crews investigated and cleared the scene. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.