1 injured in Kalamazoo shooting; police investigating

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in the hospital Thursday morning after they were shot in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers were sent to Trimble Avenue near Center Street around 10:30 a.m. on reports of a person shot in the area.

Responding officers report finding a 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. KDPS said they were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.