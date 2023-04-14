KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Kalamazoo Thursday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 6:45 p.m. Thursday it received a report of multiple gunshots on Heatherdown Lane near Gull Road.

When officers arrived, they found a person had been shot. The victim, a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was to the hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

The suspect and what led to the shooting are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.