KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Kalamazoo Township.

The crash happened on Monday around 9:15 p.m. on W. Main Street near Dartmouth Street. When officers with the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department arrived, they found a person laying in the road. The person was injured but responsive and taken to the hospital.

The vehicle had fled the scene, police said. They describe it as a small, dark color SUV that has front-end damage.

The case is still under investigation.

If you have information about the hit-and-run, you are asked to call Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269.381.0391.