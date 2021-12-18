1 injured following Kalamazoo apartment fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is injured after a Saturday evening apartment fire in Kalamazoo.

Around 5:30p.m., Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety crews were sent to Fox Ridge Drive for a reported apartment fire.

Responding crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second story of the building and requested a second alarm fire response, the department said in a press release.

Crews report getting the fire under control after roughly an hour. They remained on the scene for several hours after.

One resident suffered minor injuries, the department said. They were treated and released on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.