KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person riding a moped was injured after being struck by a car in a construction zone on I-94 near Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound I-94 near Sprinkle Road.

When authorities arrived, KDPS said they found the victim with severe injuries and a vehicle on fire due to the crash.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation. KDPS said investigators do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed for several hours but have since reopened.