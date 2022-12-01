OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was arrested after stabbing another man near Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 4:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of a stabbing on W. KL Avenue between 4th and 8th streets in Oshtemo Township, west of Kalamazoo.

The victim was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to a KCSO news release.

The suspect ran away from the scene, but the sheriff’s office said he was found and arrested a short time later. He was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said there was no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.