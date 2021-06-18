1 in stable condition after shooting in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old was in stable condition after a shooting in Kalamazoo Friday.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at the 400 Block of Reed Avenue near Portage Street.

Officers were responding to reports of multiple shots fired and found the Kalamazoo resident on the ground with a gunshot wound, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release.

The 21-year-old was brought to the hospital and is now in stable condition, KDPS said.

Police have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.