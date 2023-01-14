KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The shooting happened around 6:46 p.m. on N Church Street between Norway Avenue and Frank Street in Kalamazoo, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was from Kalamazoo, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officers said.

Police have not identified any suspects. It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.