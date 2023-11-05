ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Indiana man is in custody after an early morning multi-county police chase.

Around 4 a.m., deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to southbound US-131 after Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies reported they were chasing a vehicle into Kalamazoo County that fled from a traffic stop. Road spikes had already been used and the vehicle was driving on its rims.

The sheriff’s office reports that the vehicle came to a stop.

Deputies said the man, later identified as 50-year-old Cameron Stone of Elkhart, Indiana, was initially not compliant with the commands he was given but eventually surrendered himself and was taken into custody.

Alcohol is believed to have contributed to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.