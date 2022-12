KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is hurt following an early Sunday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.

Around 4:20 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Knollwood Avenue near Redwood Avenue for a shooting.

One person was the found with an apparent gunshot wound. KDPS said their injuries are considered not life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.