1 hurt after Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was shot in Kalamazoo Sunday, police said.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Fox Ridge Drive near Alamo Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home.

Police provided medical treatment before the victim was taken to the hospital. The person’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343-2100.