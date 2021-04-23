1 hospitalized after stabbing at Kalamazoo-area hotel

Kalamazoo County

Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies investigate a stabbing at the Baymont Inn in Oshtemo Township. (April 23, 2021)

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing near Kalamazoo Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. at the Baymont Inn on S. 11th Street between W. Michigan Avenue and Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were initially called to the nearby Red Roof Inn, where they found the victim, but soon learned the stabbing happened at the Baymont.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are not yet clear. Deputies said they had “limited information from bystanders.”

