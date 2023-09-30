OSCHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 20-year-old woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Oshtemo Township Friday evening.

Around 10:20 p.m., deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Speedway Gas Station located at 1250 S. Drake Rd. near W KI Avenue.

Responding deputies found a 20-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office said she was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The shooting remains under investigation.