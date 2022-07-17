KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after a Sunday morning crash in Kalamazoo that involved a motorcycle.

Just before noon, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said that officers were at the intersection of North Westnedge Avenue and Lulu Street for a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle.

A man was taken to the hospital. KDPS said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

North Westnedge Avenue is shut down at West Prouty Street while crews investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This crash remains under investigation.