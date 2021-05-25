1 hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was hospitalized after a shooting in Kalamazoo Tuesday evening, authorities said.

It happened around 7:05 p.m. on Westnedge Avenue near Parkwood Drive.

The situation leading up to the shooting is unknown at this time, but dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not released.

Authorities closed both northbound and southbound lanes near the scene after the incident. All lanes have since reopened.

Anyone with information can contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.