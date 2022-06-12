KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after a Saturday night shooting in Kalamazoo.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Riverview Drive near Bridge Street after receiving reports of over 40 shots fired in the area.

While officers were on the way, they learned that one person had been shot and the shooter had driven off, KDPS said.

Responding officers found a 30-year-old Kalamazoo man with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. KDPS said he was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Several casings were collected at the scene along with other evidence.

The suspect has not been identified, KDPS said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

This shooting remains under investigation.