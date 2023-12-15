PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver is in the hospital after a crash on I-94 in Portage Friday morning.

Around 11 a.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to westbound I-94 near Oakland Drive after receiving reports about a crash.

Responding troopers learned that a 41-year-old Paw Paw woman lost control of her vehicle, ran off the roadway and hit the median wall.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

MSP said that alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors, but driver fatigue may have contributed.

The left lane of the freeway was closed while crews investigated. It has since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.