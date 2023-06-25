KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in the hospital after a Sunday morning crash in Kalamazoo.

Around 8 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Portage Street near Bryant Street for a crash.

Responding officers found a 64-year-old from Kalamazoo with “significant injuries.” They were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Portage Street is shut down between Alcott Street and Miller Road while crews investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The crash remains under investigation.