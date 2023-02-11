KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person from Kalamazoo was hit and killed in a Kalamazoo Township crash on Friday evening.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers with the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department were sent to the area of Gull Road and Colgrove Avenue after receiving a report that a person was lying in the roadway.

Responding officers learned that a 62-year-old from Kalamazoo has been hit by a vehicle. They were taken to the hospital where they died.

The police department said the driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The crash remains under investigation.