1 hit by Amtrak train in Kalamazoo

One person was hit by an Amtrak train in Kalamazoo. (March. 4, 2022)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was hit by a train in Kalamazoo Friday morning. Their condition is unknown.

Around 11:45 a.m., emergency crews were sent to the area of S. Drake Road and W. Michigan Ave after a person was hit by an Amtrak train.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured or what led up to the person being hit.

A News 8 crew at the scene said that the train has stopped between S. Drake Road and S. 11th Street. Traffic is congested in the area. Driver are advised to be aware of emergency vehicles.

It is unknown how long the train will be stopped or how long traffic will be impacted.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.