Man shot and killed in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a homicide in Kalamazoo after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound Tuesday.

The man was found shot and killed around 12:45 p.m. in the 700 block of W. Kalamazoo Avenue near Elm Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8.

KDPS said it has one man in custody as a suspect in the shooting.

The homicide was the result of an ongoing domestic situation, a spokesperson for KDPS said, and there is no threat to the public.

KDPS officers were on a second scene at Kilgore Road north of Westnedge Avenue looking for someone described as a suspect. It is not clear if anyone was arrested there.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.

