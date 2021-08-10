Man shot and killed in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a homicide in Kalamazoo after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound Tuesday.
The man was found shot and killed around 12:45 p.m. in the 700 block of W. Kalamazoo Avenue near Elm Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8.
KDPS said it has one man in custody as a suspect in the shooting.
The homicide was the result of an ongoing domestic situation, a spokesperson for KDPS said, and there is no threat to the public.
KDPS officers were on a second scene at Kilgore Road north of Westnedge Avenue looking for someone described as a suspect. It is not clear if anyone was arrested there.
