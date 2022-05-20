KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 1-year-old is safe and the suspect is in custody following an Amber Alert and a homicide in Kalamazoo, police say.

Police sent out the alert Friday afternoon for a child who they say was taken by 32-year-old Eric James Smith. Officers later announced that Smith was in custody around 4:40 p.m.

Eric James Smith. (Courtesy)

A photo of Eric James Smith’s car. (Courtesy)

Police had been looking for a 2010 white, Ford Crown Victoria with a Michigan license plate of ENC5120.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety confirmed that the Amber Alert was related to a homicide that happened Friday afternoon in Kalamazoo.

The homicide happened after 3 p.m. on East Emerson Street Near Burdick Street in Kalamazoo, according to officers. One person died.

Officers say the homicide was domestic.