1 dead after shooting in Kalamazoo Twp.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after a shooting near Kalamazoo Saturday.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Main Street near Solon Street in Kalamazoo Township.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired found a 25-year-old man from Decatur with gunshot wounds, the Kalamazoo Township Police Department said in a release. It said they also found a 27-year-old man from Kalamazoo Township who was identified to officers as the shooter.

The victim was brought to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The 27-year-old was arrested.

KTPD said the shooting was not a random act of violence, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KTPD criminal investigation division at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.