PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are investigating what caused a deadly crash that happened over the weekend.

Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on East R Avenue near South 29th Street. The car was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, partially flipped and hit a tree. Both occupants needed to be extricated from the vehicle.

The passenger, identified by MSP as a 17-year-old boy from Kalamazoo, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver is an 18-year-old man from Portage. He was rushed to Bronson Hospital with “life-threatening injuries.” As of Sunday morning, he remained in critical condition.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts and neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash. Excessive speed, however, may have played a role.

According to MSP, one witness reported seeing the car “traveling at a high rate of speed” prior to the crash.