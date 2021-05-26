1 critically injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person shot in Kalamazoo Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 7 p.m. for a report of gunshot victim on Westnedge Avenue near Crane Park.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in the roadway and bystanders providing medical assistance.

The victim, a 31-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical but stable condition.

A portion of Westnedge was closed for around two hours as authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.