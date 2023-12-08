KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After months of investigating drug distribution, officers have made an arrest and recovered multiple ounces of fentanyl and cocaine.

On Monday, the Southwest Enforcement Team, along with multiple other agencies, went to the Stadium Drive Apartments on Lakesedge Drive with a search warrant following several months of investigation into the distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

During the search, detectives found a 9mm handgun, roughly 2 1/2 ounces of fentanyl and 4 1/2 ounces of cocaine.

A 41-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested on a bond conditions violation from a previous assault charge. The enforcement team said that additional charges will be sought for possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl and cocaine, delivery of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His name has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.