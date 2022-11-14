KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lansing resident has been arrested in connection to a Friday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.

On Monday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the suspect in a fatal Friday morning shooting was arrested hours later with the help of the Lansing Police Department.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Ingham County jail on an unrelated warrant. Their name has not been released.

The shooting happened Friday morning around 3 a.m.

Officers were sent to a local hospital after receiving reports that a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident had arrived with a gunshot wound. They later died at the hospital. Their name has not been released.

After interviewing witnesses, the officers determined that the shooting happened on West Michigan Avenue near Howard Street.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The case is being handed over to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutors’ Office for review.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.