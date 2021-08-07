1 arrested after shooting in Kalamazoo, no injuries

KALAMZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after a shooting in Kalamazoo Saturday. No one was injured.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Sprinkle Road near I-94.

Shots were fired in a parking lot at a local business, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release. It said a vehicle was shot with two people inside, but the two people were not injured.

The victims and the suspect did not know each other, officials say.

KDPS says that sometime later officers found a stolen vehicle blocking traffic on I-94. They found the driver on foot nearby.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Kalamazoo who has a loaded gun with him, was the suspect in the shooting, KDPS says.

Authorities say he was arrested on multiple charges, including weapons charges, assault charges and possession of a stolen handgun and automobile.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.