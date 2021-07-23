1 arrested after Kalamazoo armed home invasion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested for an armed home invasion in Kalamazoo Friday.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Fox Ridge Drive near Douglas Avenue.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man armed with a gun trying to break into a home, it said in a release.

Officers tried to contact a man that matched a description given by a witness, but he ran away, KDPS said. They soon caught him and arrested him.

Authorities say he was arrested on multiple charges including armed home invasion and being a convicted felon with a gun.

Officers recovered the gun used during the home invasion, KDPS said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 488.8911 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.

