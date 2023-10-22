PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested after a Sunday morning domestic assault ended with shots fired in Portage.

Around 11:15 a.m., officers with the Portage Department of Public Safety were sent to Gladys Street near Newport Road after receiving reports about an argument and shots being fired.

Responding officers found a 24-year-old Portage man and a female in the parking lot.

Officers learned that the female was a victim of a domestic assault. The department of public safety said the two fought over the firearm that belonged to the man and it discharged twice.

The female was taken to the hospital with injuries from the fight that are not considered life-threatening.

The man was arrested on multiple felony charges and is being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The case remains under investigation.