1 arrested, 2 sought in armed robbery near Kalamazoo

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities arrested one suspect and are searching for two others in connection to an armed robbery at an apartment complex near Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 1:30 a.m. Monday for a report of an armed robbery at the Concord Place Apartments on Mount Royal Drive near the intersection of W. KL Avenue and S. Drake Road in Oshtemo Township.

Three suspects approached a man as he walked into this apartment. One of the suspects took out a gun and demanded the victim’s debit card. The suspects then ran away in different directions, according to a KCSO news release.

One of the suspects was arrested near the scene. Deputies continue to search for the two other suspects.

The armed suspect is described as being around 6-foot with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a mask and dark clothing. The other suspect is described as being around 5-foot-10 with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and a mask.

There were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the armed robbery is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.