1 arrested, 2 injured in Kalamazoo armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person has been arrested and two people are injured following an armed robbery in Kalamazoo on Wednesday.

Just before 4 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to South Westnedge Street on reports of a stabbing.

Once on the scene, the department said officers were sent to South Park Street where they found a man who had a “severe laceration” on his face. Officers immediately began administering first aid and asking him about what happened.

During a canvass of the area, officers found a second man who was injured on South Westnedge Street. They were given first aid. His injuries are unknown.

The suspect, a 35-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was taken into custody for armed robbery and felonious assault causing great bodily harm, the department said in a press release.

It is unclear where the robbery took place or how the suspect and two victims are connected.

This incident is currently being investigated by Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Operations Division at 269.337.8142 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.