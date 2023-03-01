KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County is ending its state of emergency at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The state of emergency had been issued Feb. 23, as an ice storm swept through southern lower Michigan, knocking down trees and power lines and leaving thousands in the county with no electricity. The City of Kalamazoo’s resources were exhausted, causing strain on response times. The Red Cross opened a shelter in the area.

By Tuesday, all indicators showed things were back to normal operations, according to the county. By 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Consumers Energy said power had been restored to all but 28 households in the county.

While the county announced lifting the state of emergency, it also warned of a possibly significant storm forecasted to arrive in southern lower Michigan Friday. It will likely bring several inches of heavy, wet, accumulating snow with a possible combination of freezing rain and sleet at times.

“The Kalamazoo County Office of Emergency Management will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with local first responders and Consumers Energy in response,” the Kalamazoo County wrote in a release.