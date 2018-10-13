Woman struck by two different vehicles, killed in Kalamazoo

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers say a woman was killed while trying to cross the street Friday evening.

It happened around 10:08 p.m. near the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and Kenbrooke Court just west of the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo.

Officers say a 40-year-old woman was trying to cross the street when she was struck by two different vehicles.

When officers arrived on scene they found the woman lying in the street, unresponsive, with severe injuries. Authorities say life-saving measures were attempted but the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers say both vehicles involved remained on scene throughout the investigation.

Alcohol use by either of the drivers is not believed to be a factor in the accident.

Authorities have withheld the victim's name pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.337.8994, or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.