Woman killed in Kzoo Co. head-on crash ID'd

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is identifying a woman killed when a car hit her vehicle head-on.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Thursday on S. 36th Street south of OP Avenue in Pavilion Township, southeast of Kalamazoo.

Investigators say 61-year-old Bonnie Jeanne Davis of Scotts was heading south on S. 36th Street when a Volkswagen Jetta crossed over the center line and collided with her Toyota Rav 4.

Firefighters had to free Davis from the wreckage. She later died.

The driver of the Jetta, 21-year-old Bryce Donald Doorlag of Galesburg, was treated at the hospital and released.

It’s unclear what led to the crash, which remains under investigation.