Woman drowns after falling out of kayak

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:01 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 11:48 AM EDT

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) —  A 56-year-old woman who had fallen out of a kayak and was trapped underwater in Albion has died.

The Albion Department of Public Safety identified the woman as Betty Micheal of Albion.

Police were called around 7:30 p.m. Friday near the dam at Porter and Monroe Streets for a report of a person trapped under water.

Micheal had been kayaking with a friend when she lost control in the swift-moving water, pulling her underneath the surface and through the dam. 

Authorities say officers worked quickly to close the gates of the dam to slow down the flow of the water, but it took about 10 minutes to get the woman free.

Paramedics and firefighters worked on the woman for several minutes before she was taken to the hospital.

She was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson Saturday morning after complications due to the accident.

 

