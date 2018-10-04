Woman accepts plea deal in abuse, death of infant
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman facing child abuse charges in connection to the death of her 5-month-old son and abuse of his twin brother has accepted a plea deal.
Jennifer Mohler pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree child abuse. She was originally charged with first-degree murder and second-degree child abuse.
Portage police were called to a home in the 10000 block of Woodlawn Drive on a report of a 5-month-old having a seizure in January. When he was taken to the hospital for treatment, doctors noticed suspicious injuries and trauma, leading to an investigation.
Police later learned the baby had a twin brother who showed similar signs of trauma, and was immediately removed from Mohler’s custody.
In February, the baby involved in the initial response died as a result of his injuries. An autopsy determined injuries to his neck and head were the cause of death and it was ruled a homicide.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29.
