WMU unveils $500K esports arena

Western Michigan University unveiled its new esports arena on Oct. 5, 2018 in Kalamazoo, Mich.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University unveiled the $500,000 home of one of its new club sports on Friday.

In January, WMU announced its plan to build a one-of-a-kind esports arena outfitted with 36 gaming computers with high-resolution monitors, ergonomic chairs, headsets, and keyboards and mice designed for gaming. It was built on the stage of the Little Theater on WMU’s east campus.

Funds for the project came from the school’s Transformational Initiatives Fund that was created by new President Dr. Edward Montgomery to achieve school goals.

“My secret hope is that nto only is it an activity that students can feel a part of and have a community, but we find a way to get in to the academic part and in training students to make the games and produce the games — not just to play the game,” Montgomery said.

The arena will host both intercollegiate competitions through a club team and intramural events.