WMU to increase room and board rates by 3%

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University students will pay more for room and board when they head back to school next fall.

The board of trustees approved a 3.12% increase during its Wednesday meeting. The increase will help support 22 residence halls, five dining facilities, seven cafés, four apartment-style complexes and new facilities being built on campus.

Administrators say on-campus housing has proved to be a big factor in students’ success.

“We are committed to ensuring we do everything we can to create environments that contribute to student success. It's about a lot more than bricks and mortar. It's what happens in those buildings that really make a difference for our students,” said Diane Anderson, vice president for student affairs.

In addition, the trustees decided the first student housing building on the new Hilltop Village development in the south neighborhood will be named Arcadia Flats, which is expected to be open for students in the fall of 2020.