Weekend events to honor Kzoo shooting spree victims Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A fundraiser to benefit Forever Stron is being held on Aug. 3, 2018 at Revel & Roll West in Kalamazoo, Mich. [ + - ] Video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two events this weekend will honor the victims of the Kalamazoo-area shooting rampage.

On Friday night, the Sunshine FUNfest will help raise money for the Forever Strong Memorial Foundation.

“It’s overwhelming for me,” said Laurie Smith, who lost her husband and son in the rampage in February 2016.

Rather than give in to the pain, or maybe to fight through it, Smith is working to bring joy to others through Forever Strong.

“I wanted to start giving back to the community, so this year I’m really trying to ramp up, and you’ll be seeing more family events coming out, probably one a month,” Smith told 24 Hour News 8.

Friday night kicks off a weekend of activities.

“I’m running around like the chicken with my head cut off,” Smith joked.

Sunshine FUNfest is a fundraiser where anyone can show up and participate in a silent auction and buy raffle tickets for a two-year lease of a 2018 Ford Mustang.

“(My son) was as big car guy, both him and my husband were both big car guys and yes, (my son) did like Mustangs,” Smith said. “Mustangs, Camaros, anything that has lots of horses under the hood.”

There will also be a soccer tournament this weekend played in memory of Laurie’s son.

“All the proceeds from tonight will be given back to the community through other events such as this,” Smith said. “So, that’s what kind of Forever Strong has been ramping up to start doing is lots of family events, some adults events, but some senior events, and kind of carrying on the legacy of the people that we lost in the mass shooting tragedy.

“But it’s so heartwarming to see that people will actually come out and, you know, just be together.”

Sunshine FUNfest kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. at Revel & Roll West at 4500 Stadium Dr. in Kalamazoo.