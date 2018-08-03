WB I-94 near Kalamazoo reopens after crashes

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — All lanes of westbound I-94 near Kalamazoo have reopened following multiple crashes Friday morning.

The crashes happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday, blocking the westbound lanes of I-94 at 9th Street in Texas Township, west of Kalamazoo. The lanes were cleared around 10 a.m. Friday.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken said there were reports of injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.

It's unclear what led to the crashes.

24 Hour News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.