Water main break closes Kalamazoo intersection for week

Crews work to repair a water main break in Kalamazoo Friday, June 7, 2019.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An intersection in Kalamazoo is closed due to a water main break Friday morning.

The intersection of Crosstown Parkway and Westnedge Avenue is closed as crews work to repair the water main, according to the city of Kalamazoo

The city said the repairs and restoration will take about a week and be completed around Friday, June 14.

It’s unknown what caused the water main break.