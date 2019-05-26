Veteran donates organs after motorcycle crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of Justin Skaggs . [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist who died after a crash with a deer earlier this week donated his organs Saturday, family members say.

Justin Skaggs, 30, of Battle Creek, leaves behind two children, his brother told 24 Hour News 8.

"My brother was a tremendous personality. He was a hero to the bone," Caleb Skaggs wrote in an email. "He was a good father, and an incredible brother and son, and the best of friends."

Family said Justin Skaggs was a veteran, having served in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Army National Guard, and that he was a recipient of the Purple Heart.

Authorities say Skaggs hit a deer near Delton in rural Barry County Wednesday night. He was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital, where he was put on life support.

Family members say Skaggs donated "several" organs. People lined the halls for an honor walk as he was taken into donation surgery Saturday morning.