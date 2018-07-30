Man chases truck stolen in BC with kids inside Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A July 30, 2018 photo of the Battle Creek Citgo station where a pickup truck was stolen with a child still inside. [ + - ] Video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police confirm two children were inside a vehicle stolen from a Battle Creek gas station.

It happened Monday afternoon at the Citgo station at Capital and McKinley avenues.

A man who was pumping gas at the station said he noticed the pickup truck next to him "peel out" of the business.

"And the next thing I know, some lady came running out of the gas station, screaming (at the) top of her lungs, 'My kids are in the car. He has my kids, he has my kids,'" recounted Chris Gillfillan. "I finally put two and two together really quick and then I started running after the car."

Battle Creek Police Department Chief Jim Blocker said the suspect ditched the pickup truck about a block away from the station.

"I think when (the suspect) realized the kid was in the car, that's when he finally pulled over and decided, 'Hey, it's time to get out,'" Gillfillan said.

The 4-year-old and 8-year-old children were still inside the vehicle and are OK, according to Blocker.

***CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated one child was in the car at the time of the crime, based on initial information from police. The story has since been updated.***