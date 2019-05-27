Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Two calls lead to drugs, stolen guns in Kzoo; 6 arrested

Posted: May 27, 2019 10:16 AM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 10:16 AM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Six people from Kalamazoo are facing felony charges in connection to two busts that uncovered stolen weapons and illegal drugs.

The first incident happened around 7 p.m. Saturday when officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were called to Fox Ridge Apartments, located off Alamo Avenue near Douglas Avenue. Officers answering a suspicious activity call say they found three people in a vehicle and discovered potential crack cocaine and ecstasy during their investigation. A 30-year-old from Kalamazoo and two 22-year-olds from Kalamazoo were arrested and face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing stolen property and possessing crack cocaine and ecstasy with the intent to distribute it.

Less than four hours later, officers were called to Riverview Drive near Bridge Street on a report of shots fired. Investigators stopped the vehicle involved in the shooting and found three loaded 9 mm handguns inside it, including a stolen weapon. A 36-year-old and a 33-year-old, both from Kalamazoo, were arrested and face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing stolen property, and felony firearm.

The department of public safety says a third suspect in the shots fired incident was found at a nearby home and arrested. Officers also recovered a second stolen handgun. The 24-year-old Kalamazoo resident is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing stolen property, and felony firearm.

Investigators say no one was injured during the incidents. Anyone with information in any of these cases is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

