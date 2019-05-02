SW MI attractions sharing memberships in May

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Binder Park Zoo near Battle Creek on April 17, 2019.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Six southwest Michigan attractions have teamed up to offer free admission to each other's members this month.

Binder Park Zoo, the Kalamazoo Nature Center, the Gilmore Car Museum, the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, the Air Zoo and the W.K. Kellogg Biological Station will allow anyone with a membership to any of the attractions.

This is the sixth year of the partnership, which runs the entire month of May. Last year, 18,000 members took advantage of it.

The Kalamazoo Nature Center says that the program has drawn hundreds of extra visitors to its Cooper Township location.

"Our members who have been with us for a long time and even new, they're here for certain reasons, but members of the community who haven't been here before don't know what all we have to offer," said Lisa Panich, a spokeswoman for the nature center. "They don't know we have 15 hiking trails. They don't know that we have 1,200 acres. They don't know we have a farm. So, there's a ton of things for people to discover."

All you need to do is present a valid membership card and a photo ID from one of the six attractions to gain free admission to any of them.

You can also ask for a punch card and if you visit each one in May, you'll be entered into a June 3 drawing to win a set of memberships to all six locations.