Suspect ID'd, charged in shooting near Kalamazoo

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man is charged in a weekend shooting that sent another Kalamazoo resident to the hospital.

Kalamazoo County deputies say shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday, someone suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at a home on Pickard Street in Comstock Township, east of Kalamazoo. The 40-year-old victim was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital with injuries investigators say are not life-threatening.

Deputies quickly determined the shooting happened on Celery Street near Henry Street, which is where they found the shooting suspect.

That suspect, 30-year-old John Smothers Jr., appeared in court Monday where he was charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor in connection to the crime.

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.