Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Suspect ID'd, charged in shooting near Kalamazoo

By:

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 11:21 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2019 11:21 AM EDT

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man is charged in a weekend shooting that sent another Kalamazoo resident to the hospital.

Kalamazoo County deputies say shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday, someone suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at a home on Pickard Street in Comstock Township, east of Kalamazoo. The 40-year-old victim was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital with injuries investigators say are not life-threatening.

Deputies quickly determined the shooting happened on Celery Street near Henry Street, which is where they found the shooting suspect.

That suspect, 30-year-old John Smothers Jr., appeared in court Monday where he was charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor in connection to the crime.

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards

WOTV4Women