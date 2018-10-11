Sudden exit leaves Kzoo Co. commission in bind Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This still image taken from file video shows Kevin Wordelman at a Kalamazoo County Comission meeting. [ + - ] Video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Commission is in a pickle after one of its members moved out of his district, but continued to vote.

Now the commission must reconsider a number of important issues that were proposed by former commissioner Kevin Wordelman, and it leaves residents in southeast Kalamazoo’s District 2 without an elected representative.

Wordelman announced he had moved out of the district on his Facebook page Tuesday.

“A responsible, thinking person would have given the courtesy of a notice, giving us time to have a strategy to be able to have a complete board so we can carry out the business of county government,” said commission chairperson Stephanie Moore, D-Kalamazoo.

Further complicating the matter: Wordelman appears to have closed on a house in Kalamazoo Township on Sept. 24, moving him out of the district he represented.

During that time, Wordelman voted on and introduced some important county business, including amendments to the county budget that now are invalid.

“I am disappointed, because we take an oath to fill a two-year term, so it’s expected that you’re going to finish out your two-year term. So it’s just unfortunate that right now District 2 is not represented,” said Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo.

It also leaves the board, without a tie-breaker. With Wordelman, the commission had a one-vote Democratic majority; now it’s five Republicans and five Democrats.

“Obviously, the top of the list is passing the 2019 balanced budget,” Rogers said.

Other issues that must be addressed include creating an indigent defense solution as mandated by law, participating in the opioid lawsuit and $500,000 in Public Housing Commission grants for the homeless – all 5-6 votes.

Under state law, the county board can appoint a new member within 30 days, leave the seat open or hold a special election to fill the seat.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to lead this board to actually appoint someone to fill this seat,” Moore said.

She does not want to spend $10,000 on a special election to fill a seat for a couple of months. Paul Haag, a Democrat, is running unopposed for the seat in November.

But not everyone is ready to jump into appointing someone right away.

Dale Shugars, the Republican vice-chairperson of the commission, says there should be more of an evaluation. He also says there are questions as to when Wordelman was no longer casting valid votes.

“What would be terrible is if we do something and then come to find out that somebody sues us because we didn’t do it the right way,” Shugars said.

He says not having a majority in control is not necessarily bad.

“When it’s 50-50, you’re kind of forced to work together and listen to, not just one or two (people). You have to listen to everybody and I think that can be good too,” Shugars said.

One thing they all agree on: The residents of District 2 will still be represented by the other 10 members of the commission.

“We should be coming together with the thought of serving all the Kalamazoo County constituents to do the best job on all of their behalf,” Moore said.

The issue will be discussed at the commission’s next meeting, which is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 16 at the Kalamazoo County Administration Building, 201 West Kalamazoo Ave.